Interlake Tunnel project could be further delayed by white bass issue
Salinas >> With state legislation aimed at resolving the Interlake Tunnel project's white bass issue stalled in committee, talks are continuing between local and state officials on an agreement incorporating alternative solutions that could make the proposed legislation unnecessary. But if no agreement is reached by July, the $78.2 million project could be further delayed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC