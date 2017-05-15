'Imaginary Invalid' getting the Fiasco treatment at Old Globe
Andy Grotelueschen plays Argan in Fiasco Theater's world-premiere adaptation of "The Imaginary Invalid" at the Old Globe. On its surface, Molire's "The Imaginary Invalid" - the story of a man fixated on, and frustrated by, matters of health care - would seem a pretty apt choice of play for this moment in history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr 24
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC