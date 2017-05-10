IBBI to put sick industries on fast track revival
The Trade Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India has proposed to reduce the number of days from 180 to 90 for completing revival or dissolution of sick small companies. Trade associations, however, remain skeptical about it providing relief to the sector.
