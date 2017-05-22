Herbalife: Trap Doors And Double Bottoms
In a delicious story of a run-in at a restaurant, the myth that Herbalife's future is all about Bill Ackman and Carl Icahn lives on. Regardless of whatever the outcome may seem to be in the end, it never was and never will be about this battle of Wall Street titans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr 24
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC