Halsey frustrated by her pop star status

The Now or Never hitmaker doesn't think her work is at all mainstream and she is convinced she has been written off as a bubblegum musician because of sexism. " Kendrick has done a Maroon 5 feature, a Taylor Swift feature and a Sia feature -- which is more pop features than I've done," the 22-year-old noted during an interview on The Zach Sang Show on Wednesday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.