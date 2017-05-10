'Fargo' Stars Talk 'Alternative Facts' and More Political Season 3
"I do think this season is more political than the last two seasons have been, particularly dealing with the concept of truth," star Mary Elizabeth Winstead said. Fargo may not be a show overtly about politics, but that doesn't mean its third season, currently airing on FX, isn't political.
