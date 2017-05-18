Exclusive: Ali Larter on Playing Claire Redfield and the End of the Resident Evil Franchise
This week saw the home video release of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter , the sixth and final installment in the franchise that began in 2002. Through the series, we've met many face, both new to the storyline and those from the games, including Claire Redfield, who originally made her appearance in Resident Evil 2 as the sister of Chris Redfield, one of Resident Evil 's most notable characters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr 24
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC