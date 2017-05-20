DPWH sees opening of key roads in Bulacan, Quezon by year's end
A diversion road that will provide motorists an alternative to the often congested Daang Maharlika in Pulilan, Bulacan as well as the first segment of a diversion road of the Manila South Road in Sariaya, Quezon Province are expected to be completed by year's end. Department of Public Works and Highways Region 3 Director Antonio Molano Jr. said the 9.62-kilometer Pulilan-Baliuag Diversion Road project is currently being paved and should be ready before the end of the year.
