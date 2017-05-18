Dorsey wants death penalty removed
The Missouri Supreme Court should erase Brian Dorsey's death penalty, his lawyer wrote last week, because the Boone County jury that recommended Dorsey's execution "did not find beyond a reasonable doubt, that the mitigating circumstances in his case were insufficient to outweigh the aggravating circumstances." Dorsey, now 45, has been on death row at the Potosi Correctional Center since 2008, sentenced for killing his cousin, Sarah Bonnie, and her husband, Benjamin Bonnie, at their rural New Bloomfield home Dec. 24, 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr 24
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC