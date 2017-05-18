Dorsey wants death penalty removed

Read more: News Tribune

The Missouri Supreme Court should erase Brian Dorsey's death penalty, his lawyer wrote last week, because the Boone County jury that recommended Dorsey's execution "did not find beyond a reasonable doubt, that the mitigating circumstances in his case were insufficient to outweigh the aggravating circumstances." Dorsey, now 45, has been on death row at the Potosi Correctional Center since 2008, sentenced for killing his cousin, Sarah Bonnie, and her husband, Benjamin Bonnie, at their rural New Bloomfield home Dec. 24, 2006.

Chicago, IL

