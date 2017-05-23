DeVos: 'School choice' will not be mandated by Washington
Betsy DeVos, the U.S. education secretary, said Monday that although President Trump's administration will put forward plans of a historic expansion of school choice, the ultimate decision will be left with the states, not Washington. Politico reported that DeVos made the comments during a speech at an Indianapolis summit hosted by the American Federation for Children.
