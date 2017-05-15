Congress slams Modi government's performance, to launch nation-wide stir16 min ago

New Delhi, May 16 Charging the Narendra Modi government with "broken promises and non performance" in its three years in office, the Congress on Tuesday said it will launch a nation-wide stir along with like-minded forces in the next two years to push the BJP out of power. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi spear-headed the party's attack, which came days before the BJP-led government's third anniversary in power.

