Commentary: Mentally ill kids shouldna t languish in juvenile halls
Assemblyman Mark Stone, D-Santa Cruz, is the author of a bill, AB 935, that improves the outcomes of youth going through the juvenile justice system. Most everyone is familiar with a phrase we often hear on TV shows or used in high profile criminal cases "incompetent to stand trial."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC