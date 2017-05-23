Cleveland Clinic tests cooling cap to...

Cleveland Clinic tests cooling cap to fight breast cancer hair loss

Jennifer Buckland of Willoughby faced her breast cancer diagnosis by gathering hats, scarves and a wig, expecting that chemotherapy would cause her hair to fall out. But thanks to a helmet filled with a cooling liquid, she didn't go bald.

