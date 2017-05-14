Book Talk & Signing with Amy Goodman, Democracy Now
** Amy Goodman comes to Santa Cruz on Monday afternoon, May 15th, from 3:00-5:00 as part of the Democracy Now!: Covering the Movements Changing America A Talk by Journalist Amy Goodman tour, with the paperback release of her book, Democracy Now! This free, in-store event will include a book signing following Amy Goodman's talk of Democracy Now!, with signing line priority given to those who purchase a copy of the book. You can purchase your copy at Bookshop Santa Cruz, or online below.
