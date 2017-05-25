Bonnie Prince Billy - "No Time To Cry" (Iris DeMent Cover) Video

Bonnie Prince Billy recorded a cover of Iris DeMent's 1993 song "No Time To Cry" for the vinyl edition of his recent album Best Troubador , which is a tribute to Merle Haggard. The LP spans Haggard's songbook and includes renditions of "Mama Tried," "I Always Get Lucky With You," and "Haggard ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.