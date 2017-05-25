Bonnie Prince Billy - "No Time To Cry" (Iris DeMent Cover) Video
Bonnie Prince Billy recorded a cover of Iris DeMent's 1993 song "No Time To Cry" for the vinyl edition of his recent album Best Troubador , which is a tribute to Merle Haggard. The LP spans Haggard's songbook and includes renditions of "Mama Tried," "I Always Get Lucky With You," and "Haggard ."
