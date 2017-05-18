Baba Sehgal's 'Sasti Masti' cover of ...

Baba Sehgal's 'Sasti Masti' cover of Sia's Cheap Thrills will leave you speechless

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Baba Sehgal's take on Sia's Cheap Thrills becomes the latest to join the bandwagon of covers of the song. Baba Sehgal, who made rapping mainstream in India much before the likes of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah came into the limelight, is now making waves on the Internet with his latest number.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May 6 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr 24 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,187,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC