Assembly passes indoor vaping restrictions
The Democratic-led Assembly just passed restrictions on vaping in public places, basically by adding e-cigarettes to the state's Clean Indoor Air Act. It's not clear where the legislastion will go after that, though, since it fell out of the budget that was passed at the end of March and hasn't caught fire in the Republican-led Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr 24
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC