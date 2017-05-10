An LNG plant is still the best option for Cyprus
The Eastern Mediterranean energy resources constitute a credible alternative source that can help Europe diversify and reinforce its energy supply and transit security, given that indigenous gas production in Europe is on a declining trend and demand is on a rising trend. Besides its traditional gas supply routes from Russia, Norway and North Africa, Europe is seeking new gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor, comprising the 'Fourth Corridor' in the Caspian sea and the 'Fifth Corridor' in the East Med.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr 24
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC