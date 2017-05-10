An LNG plant is still the best option...

An LNG plant is still the best option for Cyprus

The Eastern Mediterranean energy resources constitute a credible alternative source that can help Europe diversify and reinforce its energy supply and transit security, given that indigenous gas production in Europe is on a declining trend and demand is on a rising trend. Besides its traditional gas supply routes from Russia, Norway and North Africa, Europe is seeking new gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor, comprising the 'Fourth Corridor' in the Caspian sea and the 'Fifth Corridor' in the East Med.

Chicago, IL

