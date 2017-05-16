Alternative rock band Sponge plays at Red Dot in Wauwatosa Sponge fans were able to join the band on a mini bar crawl that included the Red Dot in Wauwatosa Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: http://www.wauwatosanow.com/story/news/2017/05/16/alternative-rock-band-sponge-plays-red-dot-wauwatosa/325209001/ Fans of the Detroit-based alternative rock band Sponge witnessed a raucous scene May 13 at the bar and restaurant at 6715 W. North Avenue in Wauwatosa. Other national acts to play Red Dot include Public Enemy, Run-DMC, Sir-Mix-A-Lot and a previous appearance at a private party by Sponge.

