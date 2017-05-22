A a Resident Evila reboot is in the works
Filmmaker James Wan is helping to revamp the "Resident Evil" franchise for a whole new audience after boarding the project as a producer. The movies, adapted from the popular video games of the same name, helped supermodel-turned-actress Milla Jovovich secure her place in Hollywood, with her director husband Paul W. S. Anderson writing and directing each of the six installments to date.
