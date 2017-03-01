Youth Court convenes Inaugural members sworn in
Students from schools throughout Jersey City were sworn in as members of the Jersey City Youth Court on Feb. 15, marking a new approach to dealing with minor crimes among kids. Youth Court is a program that was started in the 1990s by then-Attorney General Janet Reno, is an innovative, peer-based model that will train youths to hear low-level, real-life cases involving their peers in the hope it will prevent their getting involved in the criminal justice system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb 22
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC