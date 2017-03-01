Youth Court convenes Inaugural members sworn in

Students from schools throughout Jersey City were sworn in as members of the Jersey City Youth Court on Feb. 15, marking a new approach to dealing with minor crimes among kids. Youth Court is a program that was started in the 1990s by then-Attorney General Janet Reno, is an innovative, peer-based model that will train youths to hear low-level, real-life cases involving their peers in the hope it will prevent their getting involved in the criminal justice system.

