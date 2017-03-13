Why former 'Dance Moms' star Maddie Ziegler was 'stressed at 11 years old'
Dancer Maddie Ziegler poses backstage with her award for The DailyMail.com Seriously Popular Award during the People's Choice Awards in 2016. "We lived through it, so I don't feel like we have to watch it, and it was just so much drama that I don't want to see it again," said the 14-year-old to PEOPLE Magazine on why she's moved on from the dance competition show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb 22
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC