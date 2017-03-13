Why former 'Dance Moms' star Maddie Z...

Why former 'Dance Moms' star Maddie Ziegler was 'stressed at 11 years old'

2 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Dancer Maddie Ziegler poses backstage with her award for The DailyMail.com Seriously Popular Award during the People's Choice Awards in 2016. "We lived through it, so I don't feel like we have to watch it, and it was just so much drama that I don't want to see it again," said the 14-year-old to PEOPLE Magazine on why she's moved on from the dance competition show.

Chicago, IL

