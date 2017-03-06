What's Paul McLoone Playing?
Last night on The Paul McLoone Show, Paul played tracks from The Sugarcubes and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds as well as music from Mitski and Irish acts such as I Have A Tribe and Swords. Have you downloaded our shiny new app? It's like a teeny tiny website in your hand providing a great listening experience, content to read on the go and the ability to contact your favourite shows live on air.
