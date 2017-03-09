Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain invades Merrill

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain believes all genres of music can be reinterpreted on the Ukulele, and since 1985, they have sung and strummed their way through more than 1,000 concerts all over the world, armed only with instruments that fit in their carry-on luggage! On Tuesday, March 28, this group of eight fun-loving Ukulele "nuts" will launch their own British invasion at 7 p.m. in the Merrill High School Auditorium, as the fourth concert of the Merrill Area Concert Association's 2016-2017 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.