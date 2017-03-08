Trevor Noah In New York, And More To Read, Watch, And Do This Weekend
If you won't be spending this weekend, say, watching the Chicago River being dyed green , or engaging in some, uh, more traditional Irish culture, we've got you covered. Start the weekend right, in New York, by hearing "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah speak at the New York Public Library about his recent book, "Born a Crime."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb 22
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC