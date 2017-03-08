Tories blast 'alternative budget' put forward by Labour to counter cuts
The proposal, put forward by Barnet Labour a Tuesday night's council meeting, sought to save over A 2 million by making cuts in areas including senior management and agency staff. Members of the controlling Conservative group blasted the proposal as proof Labour are "unfit to govern" the borough due to claims it did not "add up".
