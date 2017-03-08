This Viscoelastic Putty Will Swallow Magnets Whole [Sponsored]

Aside from stealing newspaper ink and collecting lint, ever wonder what Silly Putty was actually supposed to do? Before achieving its status as a classic toy, this non-newtonian fluid was originally developed as a synthetic rubber alternative during World War II. Although it didn't live up to the Army's expectations, it eventually made it's way into serious use on the Apollo 8 mission thanks to its gravity-defying adhesiveness.

