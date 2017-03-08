This Viscoelastic Putty Will Swallow Magnets Whole [Sponsored]

This Viscoelastic Putty Will Swallow ...

This Viscoelastic Putty Will Swallow Magnets Whole

Aside from stealing newspaper ink and collecting lint, ever wonder what Silly Putty was actually supposed to do? Before achieving its status as a classic toy, this non-newtonian fluid was originally developed as a synthetic rubber alternative during World War II. Although it didn't live up to the Army's expectations, it eventually made it's way into serious use on the Apollo 8 mission thanks to its gravity-defying adhesiveness.

