The heavily eroded Oroville Dam Spillway

The heavily eroded Oroville Dam Spillway after flows over the...

In all of the intense media coverage of Oroville Dam spillway fiasco over the past month, the mainstream media haven't yet discussed the real issue behind the disaster: corporate control of California water politics. The reason why state officials and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ignored a previous warning by Friends of the River, the Sierra Club and the South Yuba River Citizens League that the emergency spillway is not armored and extensive erosion would take place if the emergency spillway was used is not just because of incompetence or negligence.

Chicago, IL

