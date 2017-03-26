The Culture Gabfest "Lose the Shoulder Pads" Edition
Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss George Orwell's classic dystopian novel 1984 , its recent resurgence, and how it functions as a guidebook of sorts in the age of "alternative facts." Next, they chat about the new FX limited series Feud: Bette and Joan , starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as Hollywood rivals Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb 22
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC