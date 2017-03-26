The Culture Gabfest "Lose the Shoulder Pads" Edition

Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss George Orwell's classic dystopian novel 1984 , its recent resurgence, and how it functions as a guidebook of sorts in the age of "alternative facts." Next, they chat about the new FX limited series Feud: Bette and Joan , starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as Hollywood rivals Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

