Teen theater group to dramatize youth prescription drug abuse
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich – The growing trend of youths using and abusing prescription drugs will be played out on the Slater Auditorium stage Wednesday as “The Looking In Theater Group” presents skits depicting dramatic scenes showcasing the issue, followed by a discussion with the audience.
