St. Paul schools facing $27 million budget gap

A year after wrangling with a projected $15.1 million budget gap, the St. Paul School District now is eyeing a potential $27.3 million shortfall for the 2017-18 school year. The projection comes early in the budgeting process and could be eased by per-pupil funding increases now being discussed at the state level.

