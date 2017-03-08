Skate camp offers spring break mentoring program

Noah Mead, 10, leaps over a cone as Middleman Skateboards Executive Director John Barnard looks on Friday with others during the final day of the group's skate camp at Sul Ross Skate Park. Blake Yowell, who served as a mentor at a Middleman Skateboard Ministries camp, leaps over a cone Friday at Sul Ross Skate Park.

