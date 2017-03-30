'Six Degrees of Separation' to debut ...

'Six Degrees of Separation' to debut at Red House Arts Center

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Playwright John Guare's comedy-drama "Six Degrees of Separation," which was adapted into a film of the same name starring Will Smith and Stockard Channing in 1993, will run at the Red House Arts Center from March 9-18. "Six Degrees of Separation" follows the story of young man who is invited to spend the night at the home of a wealthy Manhattan couple after convincing them he is the son of actor, Sidney Poitier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb 22 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb 19 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC