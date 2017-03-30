'Six Degrees of Separation' to debut at Red House Arts Center

Playwright John Guare's comedy-drama "Six Degrees of Separation," which was adapted into a film of the same name starring Will Smith and Stockard Channing in 1993, will run at the Red House Arts Center from March 9-18. "Six Degrees of Separation" follows the story of young man who is invited to spend the night at the home of a wealthy Manhattan couple after convincing them he is the son of actor, Sidney Poitier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.