'Six Degrees of Separation' to debut at Red House Arts Center
Playwright John Guare's comedy-drama "Six Degrees of Separation," which was adapted into a film of the same name starring Will Smith and Stockard Channing in 1993, will run at the Red House Arts Center from March 9-18. "Six Degrees of Separation" follows the story of young man who is invited to spend the night at the home of a wealthy Manhattan couple after convincing them he is the son of actor, Sidney Poitier.
