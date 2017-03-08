Septagon Construction Company Incorporated Columbia Et Al Stockman...

COLUMBIA, ET AL., Respondents, STOCKMAN CONSTRUCTION CORP., Appellant-Respondent, v. THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF MOBERLY, MAYOR BOB RILEY AND THE MOBERLY REDEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, Respondents, CITY OF MOBERLY, MISSOURI and MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORP, Respondent-Appellant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.