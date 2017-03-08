Saturn's Moon Titan May Offer a Glimp...

Saturn's Moon Titan May Offer a Glimpse of Life as We Don't Know It

Next month, NASA's Cassini spacecraft will make its 126th and final pass around Saturn's large moon Titan, leaving scientists with a rich picture of a geologically active world with liquid hydrocarbon lakes, complex atmospheric chemistry, and likely even a salty ocean buried beneath its icy crust.

