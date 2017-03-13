Sagan shrugs off sprint defeat at Tir...

Sagan shrugs off sprint defeat at Tirreno-Adriatico

Peter Sagan was beaten by Fernando Gaviria in the final sprint of this year's Tirreno-Adriatico , but he did not seem too upset after the finish, shrugging off defeat with a laugh and a smile as he rode to the podium to collect the red points jersey. His second place and a late attack on the descent of the last climb seemed more like a low-key dress rehearsal for Milan-San Remo.

