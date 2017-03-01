Road test of the Citro n C4 Picasso Flair BlueHDi 120
So much technology is packed into the new Citroen C4 Picasso that it is tempting for a self-confessed gadget geek like me to witter on about it endlessly throughout this entire piece. To save you from that, I have decided to keep the tech talk to an absolute minimum and instead focus on what the Picasso is like to live with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb 22
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC