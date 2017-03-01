Road test of the Citro n C4 Picasso F...

Road test of the Citro n C4 Picasso Flair BlueHDi 120

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Stalbans Review

So much technology is packed into the new Citroen C4 Picasso that it is tempting for a self-confessed gadget geek like me to witter on about it endlessly throughout this entire piece. To save you from that, I have decided to keep the tech talk to an absolute minimum and instead focus on what the Picasso is like to live with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb 22 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb 19 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC