Regina Spektor dazzles The Fillmore o...

Regina Spektor dazzles The Fillmore on a snow day eve

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Singer-songwriter Regina Spektor graced the stage at The Fillmore on Monday night to play a stellar set to a sold out crowd. Spektor is currently touring across the country in support of her new album, Remember Us To Life .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb 22 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb 19 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 YouDidntBuildThat 2
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC