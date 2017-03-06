Pink Floyd Shares 1968 Instrumental Improvisation Video
Legendary British rock group Pink Floyd was featured on the 1968 BBC television program The Sound Of Change . The band has shared footage from the special that documented an instrumental improvisation played in London on March 26, 1968.
