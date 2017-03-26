Photography Documenting Mental Illness Draws Criticism
For the past six years, Melissa Spitz of St. Louis, Missouri has been using photography to illustrate her mother's experience with mental illness, referring to it as a form of "documentary photography". The photographs taken of Melissa's mother Deborah are shared on Melissa's professional website and on her Instagram in a project she calls "You Have Nothing to Worry About."
