Officials: Man threatened Jewish cent...

Officials: Man threatened Jewish centers to frame, harass ex

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Jonathan Miller, left, NYPD deputy commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism; Malcolm Hoenlein, center, executive vice-chair of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, right, member of Congress' bipartisan task force combating anti-Semitism, confer after holding a news conference to address bomb treats against Jewish organizations and vandalism at Jewish cemeteries, Friday March 3, 2017, at the Park East Synagogue in New York. In this image taken from video, Oren Segal, Co-Director of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, addresses the media at a news conference at ADL Headquarters in New York, Friday, March 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb 22 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb 19 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC