Non-GMO Coconut Ice Pops - The DeeBee's Organics Coconut Creams Ice ...

Ice creams and popsicles are notorious for being made with unnatural ingredients, so the DeeBee's Organics Coconut Creams Ice Lollies aim to change this with a recipe that's inherently more natural. The ice pops are crafted using coconut cream to make it a non-dairy alternative and are sweetened using organic unrefined cane sugar as well as organic fruit.

