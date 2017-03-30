No Automatic Closing Letter, But Wait...

No Automatic Closing Letter, But Wait - There Are Alternatives

The Service issued FAQs in June of 2015 to let practitioners know that they were no longer routinely issuing closing letters. The Service instructed practitioners that they would now have to request such a closing letter, but could not do so until 4 months after filing the estate tax return.

