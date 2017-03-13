New Michael Brown video released, sho...

New Michael Brown video released, shows footage from Ferguson market

Read more: NOLA.com

"Stranger Fruit," a documentary film that debuted last weekend at SXSW reveals previously unseen security footage of Michael Brown that the filmmaker claims casts doubt on the police narrative that the Ferguson , Missouri, teen robbed a convenience store minutes before he was fatally shot by a police officer in 2014. For more than two years, authorities in Missouri have deployed the robbery narrative as part of their justification for the actions of former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, who said he saw Brown walking in the middle of the street that August afternoon, realized he fit the suspect's description in a nearby theft and fired his gun in self-defense.

