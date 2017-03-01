Missouri lawmakers pushing changes to discrimination suits
Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that would raise the standard for workers to sue their employers for discrimination, a proposal that's drawn support from pro-business groups and backlash from advocacy groups who say the change will allow intolerance to go unpunished. Senate Democrats slammed the bill during debate that went through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning before Republican sponsor Sen. Gary Romine, whose rent-to-own furniture company currently is being sued for racial discrimination and retaliation, agreed to narrow the scope of the measure.
