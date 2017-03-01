Missouri lawmakers pushing changes to...

Missouri lawmakers pushing changes to discrimination suits

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Progress

Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that would raise the standard for workers to sue their employers for discrimination, a proposal that's drawn support from pro-business groups and backlash from advocacy groups who say the change will allow intolerance to go unpunished. Senate Democrats slammed the bill during debate that went through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning before Republican sponsor Sen. Gary Romine, whose rent-to-own furniture company currently is being sued for racial discrimination and retaliation, agreed to narrow the scope of the measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb 22 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb 19 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC