Manchester teenage drug dealer has his sentence cut
A teenager who ran a drug dealing ring has had his sentence cut because his father - the Happy Mondays' ex-tour manager - has done time for drug trafficking. Joel James Murray supplied Manchester's party set with 'recreational' drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy, when he was just 17, with his older sister acting as a go-between.
