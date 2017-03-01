Maddie Ziegler supports Sia at iHeart Radio Music Awards
And at Sunday's iHeartRadio Music Awards, Maddie Ziegler showed up to support her friend and mentor, who's nominated in four categories at the annual award show. The 14-year-old Dance Moms starlet rocked a fun, youthful mini dress by whimsical designer Giambattista Valli on the red carpet ahead of the show.
