Lawmakers push charter school expansion
Missouri lawmakers are pushing to expand charter schools around the state - a move advocates say would lead to innovation in the classroom, but critics say may do little to improve student achievement. Missouri law allows charters to operate independently of local districts only in Kansas City and St. Louis, where charters have received a mixed bag of performance scores.
