John Guare's Six Degrees of Separatio...

John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation Plays The Red House Arts Center This Spring

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Red House Arts Center continues its 2017 season with Six Degrees of Separation, by award-winning playwright John Guare which runs now through March 18th. Diamonds and denim clash in this fast-paced and wildly clever play inspired by true events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb 22 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb 19 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 YouDidntBuildThat 2
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC