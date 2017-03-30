Huichica to feature Hitchcock, Tare, ...

Huichica to feature Hitchcock, Tare, more

The 8th annual Huichica Music Festival will be held at Gundlach Bundschu winery on June 9 and 10. Festival producer FolkYeah Presents has announced the lineup for the event which was founded by vintner Jeff Bundschu and musician Eric D. Johnson. The lineup includes L.A. alt-country band Beachwood Sparks, New Zealand's Dean Wareham , Animal Collective's Avey Tare, folk rock group Allah-Las, singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock, and more.

